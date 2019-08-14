Charley Webb shares honest breastfeeding update after welcoming third child Charley hasn't revealed the gender of her newborn

Charley Webb has shared a helpful breastfeeding tip with her followers on Instagram after welcoming her third child with husband Mathew Wolfenden. The Emmerdale star appears to have been struggling with feeding her newborn until she discovered the "amazing" electric Elvie breast pump – which is described as being silent and allows mums to pump "in peace". Sharing a snap of the product on her Instagram stories, Charley gushed: "This is genuinely amazing. For anyone that wants to try and breastfeed/already is. Making my pumping so much easier."

Charley and her soap co-star husband Matthew announced the safe arrival of their new baby on Instagram on 29 July, but they are yet to share any more details about the newborn – including his or her gender and name. However, the 31-year-old did show how she was settling into life as a mum-of-three in a social media post last week, showing the one-week-old baby sleeping soundly in a cot in the kitchen while she enjoyed a day of "doing absolutely nothing".

Sharing a photo from the family’s spacious kitchen and dining room, Charley showed how the area was also doubling up as a makeshift nursery for the baby, with a Snuzpod cot in the middle of the room. It sat on a cowhide rug alongside a baby activity mat, while a baby chair could also be seen in the background.

Charley and Matthew’s fans are eagerly awaiting more photos and details about their bundle of joy, with many asking in the comments whether they have welcomed a baby brother or sister for their sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, three. Others speculated about the baby’s gender, with one writing: "I really think it’s a boy!" Another commented: "Judging by clothes, a boy."

