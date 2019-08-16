Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals 'weird and extremely intrusive' parenting situation The soap actress welcomed her third child in July

Charley Webb has revealed her shock after people tried to take photos of her newborn baby sleeping in its pram. The Emmerdale actress spoke out against the "weird and extremely intrusive" situation in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, after a day out with her sons Bowie and Buster, and her two-week-old baby.

"People that try and take pictures of your newborn baby whilst they’re sleeping in their pram. Seriously, no! It’s weird and extremely intrusive. Rude," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Charley Webb hit out at people trying to take photos of her baby

Charley has been keeping the name and gender of her newborn private, so it’s little surprise that she wouldn’t want strangers taking photos of him or her. The 31-year-old, who is married to fellow Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, has so far only shared one baby photo on Instagram which shielded the newborn’s face and simply showed their "Baby Wolf" babygro.

Although she is yet to share any details about her baby, Charley has been candid about her experiences since becoming a mother-of-three, and recently shared an honest update about breastfeeding, recommending an electric Elvie breast pump to any of her followers who are also new mums.

Charley and Matthew welcomed their baby at the end of July

Charley also hinted that she had been struggling with sleepless nights with a post that shared a peek inside the beautiful family home, showing her baby taking a nap in a Snuzpod cot in the kitchen. "SnuzpodSnoozing. That moment after a feed where they settle and have a little sleep. Up every hour last night to feed, today is a day of doing absolutely nothing. Well…" Charley captioned the photo.

But despite being kept busy with her baby, Charley has also been spending lots of quality time with her sons during the summer holidays, and shared a photo of her “nine-year-old teenager” Buster on Wednesday, as well as glimpses at three-year-old Bowie playing in the garden.

