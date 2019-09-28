Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with baby post The pro dancer is married to fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec has got baby fever! On Saturday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a snapshot of his niece Zala on his Instagram Stories, showing the 11-month-old sitting up on a table looking very sweet in a pretty pink dress. Across the image, which had been captured by Zala's mother and Aljaz's sister Lara Skorjanec, he wrote: "In love! Happy." Aljaz, 29, is clearly besotted with little Zala, who is also his goddaughter, and earlier this year, he spoke to HELLO! about their special bond.

Aljaz Skorjanec has shared a sweet snapshot of his niece Zala

"She's beautiful, a little angel," he proudly said. "I'm obsessed with kids, but little babies are so fragile and I'm not sure how to hold them! If someone had told me five years that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

Of course, fans are hoping that Aljaz and wife Janette Manrara will one day welcome their own baby. The couple married in July 2017 and have spoken on a number of occasions about their plans to start a family – and their followers can't wait! "You and Janette will make wonderful parents," one fan remarked on a previous post about Zala. "You will be an amazing dad," added another, while a third agreed: "You're going to make a fabulous papa one day."

The Strictly star has been partnered with Emma Weymouth for the 2019 series

For the time being though, the couple's focus is solely on the competition. On Saturday night, Aljaz and Janette will take to the dance floor with their celebrity partners for week two of Strictly 2019; Aljaz will be dancing the Cha-Cha-Cha with Emma Weymouth while Janette will be taking on the Salsa with Will Bayley.

"It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," Janette previously told HELLO!. "It's definitely going to happen – when, we don't know. We'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment so that's the priority. We adore working on Strictly. It's the best job in the world and the opportunities we're given when we're not on the show are incredible. As with everything in life, you have it one minute and it's gone the next so we have to grab it while we've got it."