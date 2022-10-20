Janette Manrara's chic marital home with Aljaz Skorjanec is a total sanctuary - tour

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec live together in London, and their gorgeous pad is perfect for work and rest.

Speaking of the pandemic with Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, the professional dancer said: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before. Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself."

Gemma Atkinson revealed the couple were looking for a new house to buy in Manchester after Aljaz "fell in love with the city" during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with Gemma, but for now they are settled in the UK capital. Take a look inside the couple's home, where they have lived since 2018...

Janette showed off her kitchen cum home office, complete with a large white desk where she positions her iPad, keyboard and, of course, a cup of tea.

The couple took part in Strictly's #KeepDancingChallenge, where they taught the public a dance routine each night with a 15-second clip. This clip, which was shown on The One Show and also shared on Twitter, features a jiving Janette using her living room space to show off some moves. It features wooden floors, grey walls and a grey sofa. It also has white French wooden doors with glass panels leading on to another room, and a large bookshelf where Janette and Aljaz keep vases, ornaments and wine bottles.

Their chic living room has a plush grey sofa and the couple have dressed the space with foliage to inject a touch of colour. They have two oversized plants on either side of their large flatscreen television.

Janette gave a peek inside their bedroom when she was getting ready one day, revealing a built-in wardrobe (no doubt for all of those dancing clothes), a large built-in television and a pretty dressing table.

With two talented dancers in the house, it’s no wonder there are a few awards on display! Aljaz’s prized Strictly Come Dancing glitterball, which he was awarded when he won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013, can be seen resting on a mirrored cabinet alongside various other accolades and a framed photo of himself and Janette dancing together.

Janette Manrara shared a video from inside her bathroom while preparing for a pampering session, telling her followers: "Heaven at home." The short clip offered a sneak peek inside the couple’s bathroom, which looked luxurious and spa-like, with a large white free-standing bathtub taking pride of place at the centre of the room. The suite has cream textured tiled walls, with a chrome towel rail hanging adjacent to the bath, and sleek vanity unit surrounding the white sink.

Janette shared a look inside the couple’s living room when she shared a workout video on her Instagram account. The room is filled with natural light and overlooks the garden, with enough space for Janette to stretch after dance rehearsals. With wooden flooring and a large cream sofa, it’s a stylish and cosy space for Janette and Aljaz to relax.

Strictly professional Janette is a big Disney fan and has a light-up Mickey Mouse ears ornament on display alongside an inspirational quote from Walt Disney. Other decorative items she and Aljaz have out include a framed photo from their wedding day, a photo of Audrey Hepburn and a copper pineapple ornament.

