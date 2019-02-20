Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on baby plans The Strictly professionals tied the knot in 2017

There's no denying that Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have jam-packed schedules. However that doesn't mean the professional dancers don't want to start a family soon. Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec talked about starting a family

"You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us," she added. "We are definitely going to have children." Although, Janette went on to add that they were both enjoying their careers at the moment. The comments come shortly after Aljaz and Janette's close friend and fellow Strictly pro Gorka Marquez confirmed that his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson was expecting their first child together.

EXCLUSIVE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal why they will renew their wedding vows

Earlier this year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

Loading the player...

The couple married in 2017 in three ceremonies in London, Miami and Aljaz's native Slovenia, where they recently visited his sister Lara and her baby daughter Zala. "If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me I wouldn't have believed it, but I feel like everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come," added Aljaz. The pair settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years later.

READ: The Strictly professional dancers and their sizzling romances

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.