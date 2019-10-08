Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson urges mums to not give up on themselves After a traumatic birth, Gemma Atkinson is back working out

Gemma Atkinson has been no stranger to posting candid posts on her Instagram and documenting her first time experience as a mother. The former Strictly star gave birth to baby Mia back in July after a traumatic cesarean section which her partner Gorka Marquez described as a "scary birth". The 34-year-old has always been an avid gym bunny but admitted to her fans on her Instagram Stories that she couldn't see herself working out again, saying: "Before I had Mia I used to be able to do 45 minutes on that thing [the StairMaster], after Mia I struggled to get 10 minutes in - my scar ached, i was out of breath."

Gemma continued to reassure mums that it does get easier, revealing she was able to nail 30 minutes on the exercise machine: "I've had messages from you saying that some of you have just had C-sections like I have, you're due a baby and worried about your body changing or you've had a baby and still don't feel like yourself…. But I just want to say to you all that you will get there."

The actress revealed that it had been a long and emotional journey for her and her body confidence, admitting: "If someone had said to me 12 weeks ago that I would be back on my StairMaster for half an hour, I would have literally burst into tears and said 'no I won't, those days are gone' 'cause that's genuinely how I felt at first."

Reassuring her followers that it was completely normal to feel insecure of your body after pregnancy, Gemma said: "Your hormones are everywhere and your body's changed, it's become stronger - because it's grown and birthed a human!"

"I started on that thing [the StairMaster] and could only do 10 minutes… I've just done 30 minutes and yes it was horrendous, it was awful but I've done it - so stick with and do not give up on yourself." We don't know about you but we're off the gym...

