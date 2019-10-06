Exclusive: Former Strictly star Ali Bastian shares pregnancy joy with husband David O'Mahony Ali Bastian and David O'Mahony's first child is due in March

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine actress Ali Bastian and her husband David O'Mahony reveal they are expecting their first child, due just days after their first wedding anniversary in March. "We feel incredibly lucky," says Ali, who is currently on TV in BBC1 drama Doctors. "The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak."

"It has been brilliant," says fellow actor David, who is appearing in Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible."

Former Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist Ali says she has been suffering with morning sickness.

"I can't even make a cup of tea or coffee for anyone as that makes me feel sick. And I couldn't go near a fridge or dishwasher. I can only go near a fridge now if I hold my breath."

Ali, who's 17 weeks pregnant, has found the morning sickness "reassuring in a way – it means that my body is changing."

She reveals they have been cautious about this pregnancy as Ali suffered a miscarriage on New Year's Eve. "It took a while to process it emotionally. I had been so excited – I'd wrapped up the pregnancy test and put it in the Christmas tree for David. I think I was a bit naive about how fragile it all was."I've now got to the point where I feel comfortable talking about it. So many people go through this, which is why we want to be open."

David is full of praise for mum-to-be Ali: "I think she's going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. Ali is going to be an absolute black-belt mother. She's going to be brilliant."

It's been an exciting year for the couple, who married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in March. The loved-up pair became engaged in April 2018 after 18 months of dating. Shortly after their wedding, Ali gushed about their married life on Instagram. "Two months since our first dance as husband and wife. Happy to say there has been dancing since then.... mainly in the kitchen," she wrote in the caption.

Ali started her television career in British dramas such as Jane Eyre and A Touch Of Frost before establishing herself as a true soap star in the Chester-based show Hollyoaks. After six years on the show, the actress went on to land a role in ITV police drama The Bill as PC Sally Armstrong before joining the cast of the BBC daytime soap opera Doctors, in which she currently portrays Practice Manager Becky Clarke. In 2009, Ali appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she was patterned with former professional dancer Brian Fortuna.

