Gemma Atkinson shares baby Mia's impressive new skill – and she's just like her dad The Strictly stars' baby could follow in their footsteps...

If Strictly Come Dancing keeps going for another twenty years, Gorka Marquez's daughter might succeed him on the show, at least if his partner Gemma Atkinson's Instagram is anything to go by! The actress, who met Gorka on Strictly in 2017, posted the sweetest video clip to her stories on Wednesday evening, showing that the couple's newborn daughter is already following in her dad's dance steps.

Gemma gave birth to Mia on 4 July

The short video showed Mia lying on her back in her bed as the Wham song Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go played. The tiny tot, who was born on 4 July, wore a white cardigan and pink leggings, and her legs wiggled up and down and arms waved in time with the music. Her feet, encased in little fluffy bunny slippers, kicked as if she was performing a high-energy dance. Gemma captioned the video: "She can jive already," adding a crying-laughing emoji.

The Hollyoaks and Casualty star lives in Greater Manchester with Mia and Gorka, who is originally from Bilbao. The couple didn't post any photos or videos of their daughter for the first few weeks of her life, to give their family members a chance to meet her before her image was shared on social media. But since Gemma shared Mia's first photo at the end of July, she hasn't been able to resist regularly posting behind-the-scenes snippets from life with her new family.

Baby Mia showed off her skills on Instagram

The mum-of-one has been candid about both the joys and the fears that come with having a child for the first time, and her fans have praised her for her honesty, not least about her emergency C-section, after which she haemorrhaged. On Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast tour earlier this week, Gemma continued to demystify her experience of motherhood, explaining why she stopped breastfeeding Mia. "I was knackered," she admitted. "I'd think, 'Oh My God, I'm failing at breastfeeding'. But then I'd hear other women say, 'well, I never even produced milk' and you think, 'oh well, it's different for every single person.'"

