David Tennant's wife shares first photo of their new baby – watching Doctor Who! David and Georgia share five children together

David Tennant and his wife Georgia recently confirmed the birth of their fifth child together. And the couple have wasted no time in introducing the newest member of their brood to the family trade! Actress Georgia – who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor – shared a sweet snapshot showing the new arrival laying on the floor and watching David in his iconic Doctor Who role, alongside Billie Piper. "Indoctrination," 34-year-old Georgia joked in the caption. "This makes my heart way too happy!" one fan remarked in the comments section, while another added: "Weeks old and already watching daddy as the doctor!"

Georgia Tennant shared the sweetest snapshot of her baby watching Doctor Who

Georgia confirmed the arrival of her fifth baby just last month. She announced the news while poking fun at husband David's latest acting role in Good Omens, in which he stars as a demon opposite Michael Sheen as an angel. Georgia uploaded a photo of David leaving hospital with their newborn, alongside a similar picture of Michael leaving with his baby daughter. "An Angel, a Demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?" she joked in the caption.

David, 48, and Georgia are yet to reveal the name or gender of their newborn. They are already parents to 17-year-old son Ty, eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, four. In celebration of Doris' birthday last month, Georgia shared a picture of her little girl's Paw Patrol birthday cake, along with a photograph of Doris in her bedroom, looking in the mirror. "Fourking magical," she wrote.

The couple are parents to five children - including four-year-old Doris

While Georgia tends to keep her children's faces hidden from view in her Instagram images, she did recently share a striking black-and-white picture of the couple's eldest son Ty. "Here's one I made earlier #myhumanalevel #tytennant @ty_tenzo," she captioned the image. "He looks just like you!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Handsome young man." "The 15th Doctor? Grandpa was 5th, Dad was 10th, JUST SAYIN'…!!!!!" a third remarked.