David Tennant expecting FIFTH child with wife Georgia Moffett

David Tennant has announced that he is expecting his fifth child with wife Georgia Moffett. The former Doctor Who star let the news slip on Thursday during filming for US talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. David and his wife of eight years are already parents to 17-year-old Tyler, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four.

It was actually James who brought the exciting news up, when he said to David: "We were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child." As the audience erupted into applause, David replied: "Five is a lot."

The 48-year-old then proceeded to joke that Ty – Georgia's son from a previous relationship who David adopted the same year the couple married in 2011 – is now giving his parents "lectures" on contraception. David added: "What's really weird about it is we're now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son. And that's definitely meant to be the other way around. He's like 'Come on, do I need to teach you the basics?' It's mental. It's a lot."

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. The Scotsman tends to bat away questions about the curious coincidence in interviews. When a Guardian journalist once joked that it was as if he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor, he responded: "That's exactly what I did, yes, and there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."

