Doctor Who star David Tennant welcomes fifth child with wife Georgia - see picture

David Tennant and his wife Georgia have welcomed their fifth child. The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital with their new bundle of joy. "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong," she wrote in the post. The couple, who married in 2011, are already doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David, 48, also adopted Georgia's son Ty, 17, from a previous relationship.

The former Doctor Who actor announced his wife's pregnancy in May during an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. "David, we were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child," the host said as the studio audience erupted into cheers and applause. "Five is a lot," quipped David.

Just days later, the actor opened up the happy news once again, and his eldest son's hilarious reaction. During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, David said: "We have number five child on the way. It's very exciting. There is a big spread of ages, with a 17 year old at one end. When he found out about the new baby, he was like, 'You're having another one?' It's odd when a 17-year-old is giving his parents a lecture on birth control!"

David was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984. He met Georgia - whose dad is former Doctor Who star Peter Davison - when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

