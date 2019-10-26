Hayley Tamaddon finally reveals name of her baby boy and shares first adorable photo! It's the star's first child with fiancé Adrian

Hayley Tamaddon has revealed the name of her baby boy. The former Emmerdale star, 42, took to Instagram on Saturday morning – 12 days after announcing her son's safe arrival – to share his moniker with fans. "Two weeks ago..and a little earlier than expected... I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy.. we have called him ...JASPER," the new mum wrote alongside an adorable black and white photo that revealed the newborn's face for the first time. She continued: "It’s been a whirlwind!! The most incredible life-changing experience... it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt.. it’s a love so strong and overwhelming.. I just cry when I look at him! I feel truly blessed that he’s mine."

She added: "Thank you for all your wonderful messages - and for a lot of you - going on this journey with me, and letting me share my stories and pictures with you all. There’s going to be a few more on here soon! I also want to thank the most amazing midwives and doctors at Saint Mary’s hospital that took care of us both so well... what amazing, hard-working people... there are too many names to mention but they all know who they are. Thank you for everything. Welcome to the world Jasper...Your mummy and daddy love you so very much. And I can’t wait to see what the universe has in store for you. I’ll be right there by your side, every step of the way."

Welcome to the world baby Jasper

Hayley announced the birth of her baby boy with fiancé Adrian on 14 October, sharing a black and white photograph showing her holding his tiny hand. "He's here. He's incredible. And we are besotted," she wrote. Fans and famous friends were quick to congratulate Hayley and her fiancé Adrian, with Samia Longchambon writing: "Ahhh amazing! Huge congratulations Hayley." Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips added: "Yessssssss. With all the love to give and get."

Hayley welcomed her first child earlier than expected on 14 October

The actress revealed the news of her pregnancy in April, and the following month let slip the gender of her unborn child. During an appearance on Lorraine, she remarked: "I will bring him… or her. Eek… to meet you, I think I might have just told you what it is!" said Hayley, throwing her hands up to her mouth. After Lorraine joked that she would be knitting some blue booties then, Hayley nodded her head in excitement.

Just three weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Hayley again took to social media with more happy news. "HE PROPOSED.............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful,” she told fans, sharing a snapshot of her beautiful engagement ring.

