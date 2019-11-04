Tamara Ecclestone confirms sister Petra is pregnant with fourth child in emotional post The F1 heiress is engaged to fiancé Sam Palmer

Heiress Tamara Ecclestone has confirmed her younger sister Petra is pregnant – but the circumstance which led her to reveal the news was bittersweet. The eldest daughter of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone took to Instagram to confirm her younger sister's pregnancy, after being called names by a British journalist.

Posting a picture of the vicious article on Instagram, Tamara bravely defended her family before confirming Petra's joyous baby news, by referring to the mother-of-three as her "pregnant sister".

Tamara confirmed her sister's pregnancy on Monday

This will be the model and fashion designer's first child with her classic car dealer and art gallery director fiancé, Sam Palmer – the best friend of Tamara's husband Jay Rutland. Sam popped the question on New Year's Eve last year. Petra, who has also founded Petra's Palace, a therapy centre for children with autism and other co-occurring conditions, already has three children from her previous marriage to James Stunt. Rumours had swirled over the weekend regarding her fourth pregnancy, but Tamara was the first family member to confirm the news on Monday.

Sam proposed on New Year's Eve last year

Tamara opened up to HELLO! in February about inadvertently playing Cupid, saying: "We hadn't planned an introduction. About a year ago, Jay and I were in LA when Sam came to visit, but we never dreamt of anything romantic happening between him and Petra. None of us thought it would be a match made in heaven, or a match at all to be honest, so we were shocked when it happened – but the best things in life are often unexpected. I'm so pleased for Petra – she deserves all the happiness in the world."

Meanwhile, Tamara also spoke about wanting to give her five-year-old daughter Sophia a sibling. The philanthropist said: "She's been talking about how much she wants a sibling, and for the first time I'm open to the idea. She really wants a sister, but certainly not a brother. She's very girlie and thinks boys are smelly. Having another baby is obviously scary because it would mean a big change, but I'm definitely up for it."

