Charley Webb suffered a difficult night with baby Ace on Tuesday. The little lad was up all night and wouldn't settle, according to Charley, who added that she's in need of plenty of coffee. The Emmerdale star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share her experience, writing: "Ace has been up all night! Every 20 minutes crying. From the moment I put him down last night. Emma slept in my bed and had to be up for work. Woke up this morning thrilled with himself. I. AM. DEAD. Today will be spent drinking coffee."

It's been an emotional week for the mum, who on Monday revealed that picking up her children from school made her cry. The Emmerdale actress admitted that waiting for them in the cold weather made her want to burst into tears because she couldn't deal with how chilly it was – despite the fact she was waiting in her car. Appearing visibly choked up, the mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to share her dismay at the changing temperature, she said: "Just waiting outside school and I really do not want to get out of the car in this weather. I mean, I could genuinely cry. It's not even that cold yet so what am I going to do in the next two months?"

Charley shared the emotional post on Instagram

The 31-year-old suffered another emotional turn at the end of last month when she was putting her boys to bed, confessing on Instagram it had just suddenly hit her that she is a mum-of-three.

Charley often treats fans to snaps of little Ace

Speaking softly from her son Bowie's dimly lit bedroom, the soap star explained: "I've just had a moment. So I've just checked on the three kids – I'm being quiet cause I'm in Bowie's bedroom. I walked across the landing and I thought 'I've got three kids,' and I literally have no idea how I've got three children. I mean obviously I do, but… It’s just those tiny moments where you just get, like, that realisation."

