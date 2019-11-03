Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares new photo of son Buster looking after baby Ace The Debbie Dingle actress is a doting mum to three sons

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has shared the sweetest photo of her oldest and youngest son with her fans on social media over the weekend. The Debbie Dingle actress posted a candid snapshot of eight-year-old Buster holding his baby brother Ace's hand – who was pictured laying on the floor on a rug, surrounded by animal toys and a blanket. In the caption, Charley wrote: "Animal instinct. Took this picture when Ace was about a week old and I've captured so many exactly the same since. Buster's love for his littlest brother breaks me (and for Bowie but they just fight a bit more)."

Emmerdale's Charley Webb shared a sweet photo of sons Buster and Ace

Fans adored the sweet photo, with many taking to commenting on it. one wrote: "Oh my goodness, what a stunning photo," while another added: "This is such a gorgeous picture of Buster and Ace, you have adorable children Charley." A third commented: "Beautiful photo capturing fabulous memories to treasure forever." Charley shares Buster and Ace, as well as three-year-old Bowie, with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale.

Buster with his little brother Bowie on Halloween

Since giving birth to her third baby in July, Charley has been keeping her fans updated with her postpartum journey and life as a mum-of-three. Last week, the star enjoyed meeting up with her Emmerdale co-star and on-screen mum, Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap. The star is a mum to three-year-old son Albert, who came along for the meet-up too. Charley has also been seeing a lot of her on-screen daughter Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden in the show.

Recently, the actress inspired her fans after revealing that she had made the decision to store Ace's stem cells. In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote that she had found out about the possibility of storing her baby's umbilical cord stem cells that could then be used in the future should they be needed for treatment. She added that while she is hoping that she will never have to use them, it was comforting to know that they were stored if they ever did need them. Fellow parents were full of admiration for Charley, with one writing: "This is amazing! Honestly amazing!" while another wrote: "Wow, I've never heard of this but thanks for sharing." A third added: "Amazing! Such an important thing and I think every parent should consider doing this as it may save a life so respect for you. And Ace is so cute."

