Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares new photo of baby son Ace as she reveals parenting hack

Emmerdale's Charley Webb is a doting mum to three children and welcomed her youngest son Ace in July. Following her baby's arrival, the Debbie Dingle actress has been updating fans on her postpartum journey and most recently she shared a gorgeous new picture of herself holding Ace as she revealed a parenting hack that had worked for her. Taking to Instagram, Charley revealed that the Vital Baby nurture pro UV steriliser and dryer had transformed her life, especially as it can also clean mobile phones and makeup brushes, and that Ace liked the baby bottles that it came with which to her was a bonus.

She wrote: "Ad| I mentioned this steriliser a while ago on one of my stories. I absolutely love it. It’s the @vitalbabyUK NURTURE™ pro UV steriliser & dryer. It uses ultraviolet LED tech to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. It’s perfect for baby bottles but you can also use it to clean your mobile phone and make up brushes too. So cool. It’s genuinely changed my life."

Charley continued: "I love the fact that when you open it you press a button and it keeps everything sterilised. And the fact you don’t need to add water makes things quicker and easier which is what we all need with a newborn. Ace is also loving the baby bottles that come with it which is a bonus." The mother-of-three later told a fan who had asked her about the product in the comment's section of the post that she was able to get her bottles clean in just 11 minutes. "I can fit more than 3 bottles in it and it definitely doesn't take 41 minutes. All done in 11 minutes," she wrote.

The actress shares Ace and older sons Buster, eight, and Bowie, three, with Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden. Charley is currently on maternity leave from the ITV soap, with her alter-ego Debbie having been temporarily written out to start a new life in Scotland to run a garage that Lisa Dingle had left her in her will. While she has been away from work, the star has kept in touch with her co-stars, and regularly meets up with Emma Atkins, who plays her on-screen mum Charity Dingle, as well as young actress Katie Hill, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden. Katie also gets on just as well with the star's oldest son Buster and recently paid the family a visit.

