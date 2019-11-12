Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals why picking up her kids makes her want to cry The Emmerdale actress has three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb was overcome with emotion while picking her children up from school on Monday afternoon. The Emmerdale actress admitted that waiting for them in the cold weather actually made her want to burst into tears because she couldn't deal with how chilly it was – despite the fact she was waiting in her car. Appearing visibly choked up, the mum-of-three took to her Instagram Stories to share her dismay at the changing temperature, she said: "Just waiting outside school and I really do not want to get out of the car in this weather. I mean, I could genuinely cry. It's not even that cold yet so what am I going to do in the next two months?"

Charley is not coping well with the cold

The 31-year-old suffered another emotional turn at the end of last month when she was putting her boys to bed, confessing on Instagram it had just suddenly hit her that she is a mum of three. Speaking softly from her son Bowie's dimly lit bedroom, the soap star explained: "I've just had a moment. So I've just checked on the three kids – I'm being quiet cause I'm in Bowie's bedroom. I walked across the landing and I thought 'I've got three kids,' and I literally have no idea how I've got three children. I mean obviously I do, but… It’s just those tiny moments where you just get, like, that realisation."

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

The actress has been on maternity leave following the arrival of her baby son Ace in July, and has been enjoying meeting up with her Emmerdale co-stars during her time off work. As well as catching up with Emma Atkins – who plays her on-screen mum Charity Dingle – Charley has also been seeing a lot of her on-screen daughter, Katy Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden in the soap. The teenager went to visit her recently and enjoyed an impromptu singing session with Charley's oldest son Buster, nine, at the kitchen table.

In Emmerdale, Debbie has been temporarily written out of the soap, with the character having gone to Scotland to open up a garage that Lisa Dingle left her in her will.

