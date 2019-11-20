Fearne Cotton has shared a photo of her son on Instagram and fans have been left mesmerised by the creative snap. In the picture, taken on Tuesday night, Fearne's son Rex can be seen walking through an impressive light installation, and the moment looks like something out of a science fiction film. Doting mum Fearne added the caption: "My little man last night. Eyes wide, senses alert, walking through wonder."

Fans were quick to praise the 38-year-old mum-of-two for her impressive photography skills. One replied: "You should frame this it looks like a piece of art," and another added: "Looks like a Daft Punk cover!" A third follower even went so far as to say: "Looks like he is about to walk through a portal into another world!"

The Celebrity Juice star recently appeared on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, where she opened up about her failed engagement to former fiancé Jesse Jenkins, and revealed that it was actually the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding that made her realise her heart wasn't in her current relationship. Fearne explained: "It was such a beautiful thing watching them get married. I mean, I was there doing all the reporting. I was right outside the palace gates watching it all take place, and it started to hit home that it wasn't going to happen for me. And it was pretty much straight after that that it all just imploded."

Fearne is now happily married to Jesse Wood, 42, who is the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, and the pair share two children between them – six-year-old Rex and a four-year-old daughter, Honey Krissy Wood. In October, the former Radio 1 DJ again melted her followers' hearts, this time with a snap of little Honey decked out in a witch's outfit for Halloween.

