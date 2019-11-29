Rachel Riley enjoys festive family day out before baby arrives The mum-to-be is best known for her role on Countdown

Rachel Riley has shared details of her magical family day out ahead of the arrival of her baby. Taking to Twitter, the Countdown star revealed that she had visited London's Natural History Museum with four of her family members – including her husband Pasha Kovalev, her dad and mum – and while she was there, the group admired a wildlife photography exhibition. Taking to social media, Rachel wrote: "Gorgeous day with the family at the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photography of the Year exhibition for the umpteenth year. These were some of my favourites, get yourself down if it sounds like your kind of thing!"

WATCH: Rachel Riley goes volunteering

The mum-to-be also shared a series of photos from the exhibition, plus one of herself and her family outside the grounds of the Natural History Museum surrounded by pretty fairy lights – how festive!

Gorgeous day with the family at the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photography of the Year Exhibition @NHM_WPY for the umpteenth year. These were some of my favourites, get yourselves down there if it sounds like your kind of thing! 📷🦉🐍🐝🦛🐆🐸🐇🌿https://t.co/yW0Zc0E4B8 pic.twitter.com/gqIERgFPHk — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) November 26, 2019

Rachel shared the snap on Twitter

Fans of the 33-year-old were delighted to see her spending time with her family, and were also quick to rave about the museum's exhibition. Replying to Rachel's tweet, one wrote: "Lovely photos! The Weddell seal takes it for me," while another gushed: "Beautiful family photo." A third sweetly pointed out that this time next year, Rachel's family will have grown! The Twitter user added: "Next year your family will be bigger!"

Earlier in November, Rachel opened up about her birthing plans exclusively to HELLO!, revealing that her pregnancy has been going well so far. She said: "I've been lucky as it's been plain sailing so far and I'm hoping that's a good indication for the birth and the baby."

The TV star added: "I'm really enjoying being pregnant. People are so nice and every time someone gives you a seat on the Tube or helps you with your bag, it’s so nice. I’m hoping for a natural birth. We’ve got a doula and I’m going to try hypnobirthing."

