30 best Black Friday 2025 deals according to a shopping expert: From Ninja to Dyson, H&M, Zara & more

Black Friday is finally here, but tell me the truth, are you over it already? I can't lie, I'm a little bored of being bombarded with deals left, right and centre! That's the thing with Black Friday, you sometimes feel a little overwhelmed with so much choice and retailers drop discounts so early, by the time the big event arrives, you've got discount fatigue.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

It won't take you long to find a good deal - the deals are taking place all across the internet! The big retailers are a good place to start. Think Amazon, John Lewis, M&S if you're in the UK. If you're based in the States, try Walmart, Amazon and Target. HELLO! compile an amazing Edits newsletter and we'll be sending alerts to let you know about all the good deals to be had. We also have a WhatsApp group you can join and you'll be notified of all the best deals in real time.

Things I've taken into account while looking for Black Friday 2025 deals

Best deals : I want to find you the best deals and will give you choice where possible. This article will be updated during Cyber Weekend to reflect the ongoing deals, adding in more brands as and when the offers drop.

Trusted brands: While we may not have tried all of the products on the list, the brands included are loved by myself or the HELLO! team.

While we may not have tried all of the products on the list, the brands included are loved by myself or the team. Variety: From beauty to fashion, jewellery and fitness, I've rounded up a range of the very best Black Friday deals, so there should be something for everyone.

Why you should trust me

I've worked on Black Friday content for the past 10+ years and, I'm not going to lie, this year the pressure is on to make it the best Black Friday ever. I had sale alerts set up, and I have been privy to deals before they've launched as the PRs for brands and retailers usually go direct to journalists to let them know.

The popular brands to shop during Black Friday 2025 - the top deals

Ninja

Ninja is a brand that shoppers flock to during Black Friday weekend. Whether you're after a new, more compact Air Fryer (the top seller on the site is the Double Stack which gives you much more countertop space) or a quirky buy you've seen on your TikTok FYP (I'm looking at you Ninja Creami!), the Cyber deals truly are elite. One of the more recent launches - the Ninja CRISPi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Meal Prep Set - has been endorsed by David Beckham so this could well be on a lot of Christmas lists for 2025. These are my top picks for Cyber Weekend - and they're website exclusives.

Dyson

No surprises here, Dyson is a major sought-after brand when it comes to Black Friday! We're seeing some excellent deals on Dyson. Direct on the website you have deals on vacuums, hair care, headphones, and air treatment units.

Apple

The official deal at APPLE starts on Black Friday, and it's the same as it has always been - an APPLE gift card with every purchase. Other retailers stock products discounted so if you're looking to save money on some new APPLE AirPod earphones or a new iPad, APPLE Watch or the new iPhone 17 - Black Friday really is the time to invest.

Nespresso

Shoppers can save a huge amount on the Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine in the Black Friday sale. Creating barista-style coffee at the touch of a button. I couldn't be without mine, mainly because it heats up in just 40 seconds, and I can be very impatient. Working with all Nespresso Vertuo capsules, coffee lovers can experience over 30 varieties with the machine including iced and flavoured. You can buy the coffee machine on its own, or you can pay a little bit extra and get the Milk Frother as well.

Magic

According to the data that I'm privy to, Magic is hot stuff this Black Friday - mainly with sales of the Magic AI Fitness Mirror (I had to Google it, and yes, I suddenly wanted one too!) and the Magic Dumbbells. If you’re a gym bunny and would love to continue your workouts at home with your own personal trainer, this could be the deal for you.

Shark

Shark's Black Friday sale is live, and there are so many amazing deals to be had - from Mrs Hinch's fave vacuum cleaner to the viral Shark LED face mask.

OURA Ring

I expect the OURA Ring will be widely purchased over Cyber weekend, especially for Christmas gifting. The newest Oura Ring (the Gen 4) has been discounted. I love my smart ring and would feel lost without it. What's so special about it? Well, you can track over 50 health and wellness metrics, and get personalised insights into your sleep, activity, stress, metabolic, heart health, and women’s health. With innovative, AI-powered tools like Oura Advisor, get exclusive access to actionable insights that become increasingly tailored over time.

H&M

There are some incredible deals at H&M for Black Friday - up to 40% off.

Jo Malone London

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new perfume or a new aftershave - especially with Christmas around the corner, it makes sense to pick up a nice smelling gift for a lot less. I'm impressed with the Jo Malone offering this year. Until 3 December, shoppers can unlock a complimentary full-size Body & Hand Wash when spending £140. Orders over £190 will also include a Travel Candle and money-can't-buy seasonal Stocking! This offer is redeemable in-store and online.

Oral B

If you're in the market for a new electric toothbrush or a dental flosser, Black Friday is the time to make that purchase! According to Dr Lana Fattah at Ruh Dental, Harrods, who I recently visited for a first-class hygiene appointment, the Oral B iO6 is the top recommendation. The sales are all on and this are the most impressive I've found.

CurrentBody

Black Friday is a great time to make a saving at CurrentBody! After doing the research, the most popular Black Friday buy has to be the Special LED Kit - a bundle featuring the super popular LED mask.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch consoles and the games to go with it are rarely ever discounted outside of Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a deal, Black Friday is when you're going to get one. There are deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 console with some bundles, including this Mario Kart World & Goji Joy-Con Racing Wheels Bundle.

Simba Mattresses

Simba has up to 30% off new mattresses for Black Friday, that's quite the saving! Save money and sleep better, what's not to love about this deal? If you want more convincing, you'll be excited to learn that you can get two FREE pillows worth £120.

KitchenAid Mixer

Calling all bakers, if you're still in the market for a KitchenAid, now is the time to buy one. I find that KitchenAid prices remain quite high throughout the year, but for Black Friday the prices do go down. This year could be better than ever since there's so much competition now for a stand mixer.

Kindle Paperwhite

This was top of my wish list last year - and it's one of my best purchases. The Kindle has been classed as a 'hot product' so catch the deal while you can.

NETAPORTER

We've got a full roundup about the clothing deals in the Black Friday sales - but if you're short for time, you'll want to know about NET-A-PORTER's big sale where you can get up to 50% off right now.

PS5

Gamers, rejoice. Big Black Friday sales are happening on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Deals are coming in thick and fast.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro £599 (SAVE £90) AT CURRYS

Amazon Echo Dot

Of course the Amazon Echo Dot is on sale, this is a top seller every year.

ZARA

Calling all the fashionistas, the ZARA sale is now live. Expect new season coats and knits for a fraction of the price.

Ring Video Doorbell

If you're in the market for a two-way audio doorbell this Black Friday, Amazon has an impressive deal on this Ring Video Doorbell. You'll be able to answer your door no matter where you are, from your smartphone! Plus it has impressive infrared night video.

Editor Verdict: What are the best things to buy?

For the biggest savings over the Black Friday weekend, stick to the high-ticket items, or things that rarely go on sale. Ask yourself whether you need it or whether you're buying it because it's on sale.

For me personally, I think Black Friday is a great time to look out for Christmas presents or out of season items. For example, now's the time you might want to look into buying your electric BBQ for the summer months, or a pizza oven.

It's also a good time to invest in something for your health - I'm in the market for a walking pad, so I'll be searching for one of those on Black Friday weekend. Or you might want to see what all the fuss is about with an Oura smart ring or an Apple Watch.

Amazon is a winner when it comes to discounts... keep an eye on the lightning deals that usually take place throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're a lover of beauty like I am, now might be a good time to replenish your favourite perfume (Sephora would be a great place to visit for this!). Or have a look for some good beauty gift sets that you can save for Christmas and possibly even birthdays in 2026. Skincare can be very expensive as well, so it's a good time to pick up a treat or two and see if you can bag a free gift with purchase while you're there.

Mattresses tend to be a real hit over Black Friday with shoppers - if you're cursing your current mattress every day, now's the time to invest. Check out brands such as Simba and Emma - two of the most popular.

Lastly, I think Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on travel and experiences. There will be plenty of travel discounts across the internet and keep an eye on discounts for musicals and theatre productions.

Black Friday - the details

Black Friday falls on November 28, the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday.