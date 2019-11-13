Heavily pregnant Rachel Riley shows off her growing bump in neon yellow outfit The former Strictly star is due in December

Countdown's resident maths expert Rachel Riley shared a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday that showed just how close she's getting to giving birth. The stunning mum-to-be posted a sweet selfie in which she wore a sleeveless neon yellow polo neck top and matching Pudsey ears in honour of this year's Children in Need. She captioned the photo: "It’s that time of year again folks! Get your ears on and share a selfie for @bbccin Buy yours online or on the high street."

Rachel and husband Pasha met on Strictly in 2013

Rachel then joked about her temporarily expanded stomach, writing: "Pudsey shaped body entirely optional." Her followers were quick to compliment the 33-year-old, with presenter Suzi Perry commenting: "You look ace." Other fans added: "Look stunning Rachel," "OMG You Look Amazing!!" and: "Gorgeous bump." Another posted: "Baby must be due soon" and they're not wrong – Rachel's due date is in December.

The star is expecting a baby with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, who she met while competing on the show in 2013 and married in Las Vegas earlier this year in a surprise elopement. Rachel shared a photo after the ceremony, which she captioned: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!" The always stylish star wore a red and white mini dress while her new husband was dapper in a crisp white shirt and blue blazer.

Rachel's due date is in December

The Oxford University graduate joined Countdown when she was just 22 and is also known for her work on The Gadget Show and It's Not Rocket Science. She has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media throughout the last few months since the couple announced their happy news, recently posting a photo that showed her bump sticking out from behind a wall. She cheekily captioned the hilarious picture: "Almost 8 months cooked and hiding places getting harder to come by…"

