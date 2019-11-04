Rachel Riley reveals why she and Pasha are scared about becoming parents The Strictly couple are due to have their baby before Christmas

The Countdown star announced her pregnancy in the most iconic Instagram post back in May. Posing beside a conundrum in the Countdown studio, Rachel Riley's clever hint read: "R TINY MATE" which, when solved, revealed the word "MATERNITY" The 33-year-old completed the post writing: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have till December to work it out! We’re over the moon excited."

Speaking about their upcoming parenthood journey, Rachel has admitted that although they are "really excited" they are also scared about becoming parents, "It's scary and exciting all at the same time," she confessed. However, it looks like Rachel is going to get all the relevant prep thanks to her new reality show 'My Famous Babysitter. The show will allow Rachel to test out being a mum by babysitting a family's children that she has never met before - no pressure then!

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev married secretly in a Las Vegas ceremony in June

Surprisingly, before the couple found out they were due their own little one, Rachel had already signed up to star on the TV show. Talking about the coincidental timing, Rachel revealed that the couple only discovered they were expecting their baby the week before filming began. "I had no idea when I signed up for the show that I'd be pregnant when I filmed it!... It's crazy how the universe has plans for you," she said.

The couple are due to have their baby before Christmas and they have decided to keep the gender a secret. However, the one thing that is for sure is that the child will be bi-lingual in both Russian and English due to Pasha's Russian heritage. Speaking about bringing out their child speaking Russian, Rachel joked: "I can have a basic conversation, so I'm just waiting for the point when my baby will speak better Russian than me!" Rachel continued that she's excited for the baby to grow up learning two languages: "I'm excited for my child to have the skill of being bilingual, it's certainly a positive thing."

