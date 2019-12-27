Rachel Riley shows off new baby daughter's holiday gift haul in hilarious photo The star has welcomed her first child with Pasha Kovalev

New mum Rachel Riley took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that her newborn daughter Maven is already a Manchester United fan, and the little tot was gifted an incredible amount of football-themed presents for the holidays! The Countdown star shared a snap of Maven's haul on social media, and added the caption: "As a parent, it's important your kids make their own choices, no pressure, she can support whichever football team she likes… so long as she picks a red one from Manchester. Huge thanks to our friends and @ManUtd family for all these amazing gifts! Such a lucky girl!"

Fans were quick to let the doting mum know once again how thrilled they were for the television star. One wrote: "Ah, delighted for you both!" Another added: "Congratulations on the birth of Maven! I look forward to seeing the photos of when you get to do mother/daughter football matches like I do with my mini-me at Villa Park."

Rachel shared the snap on Twitter

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev welcomed Maven on 15 December at their home. The new mum announced the incredible news in a tweet, writing: "Two weeks after we were expecting her, this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

The 33-year-old later added: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us just in time. She's absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

Rachel revealed that she has already given her little girl a sweet nickname. The Countdown star shared another gorgeous close-up photo of the little tot resting in her dad's arms, simply captioning the snap: "Mave", followed by a series of double heart emojis.

