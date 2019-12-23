Shoppers flock to get Rachel Riley's rainbow jumper The Countdown star wore the NEXT jumper as she showed off her newborn...

Rachel Riley gave birth to her newborn daughter Maven only a week ago but the Countdown star wasted no time finding adorable matching outfits for the two. The 33-year-old posted the cute snap of her and baby Maven, who she shares with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev, to Instagram showing them both wearing rainbow-themed outfits; Maven in the sweetest rainbow knitted babygrow and Rachel in a rainbow-striped jumper from Madeleine Thompson at Next. Since Rachel's post, however, shoppers have flocked to get their hands on this rainbow number, nearly causing it to sell out!

Rachel's jumper is from Madeline Thompson's collaboration with Label/Mix at Next and was originally meant to be worn with the rainbow stripe open down the back. However, Rachel added her own style to the jumper by wearing it back-to-front so that the rainbow-stripe could be seen. Although that may sound like a massive fashion blunder, we think she made the top look extra chic proving it looks stylish both ways and it appears shoppers agree as since her post the knit has been selling fast on the Next website.

Open Back Rainbow Jumper, £89, Mix/Madeleine Thompson at Next

There are, however, still a few left in Rachel's style and Next also stock another black version with different coloured rainbow stripes, as well as other colours including a grey and a camel knit that also have Madeline Thompson's signature rainbow design - but we'd be quick if you want one!

The Camel version is still in stock in all sizes

Open Back Rainbow Jumper, £89, Mix/Madeleine Thompson at Next

Rachel shares baby Maven with dance pro Pasha Kovalev who she met when the couple were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. The maths whizz revealed on her Instagram post that Maven's birth was a hectic one, writing: "After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom." She also expressed her and Pascha's excitement of becoming new parents saying: "She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."

