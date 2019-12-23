Rachel Riley has taken to Instagram to share a brand new photo of her baby daughter Maven in celebration of her one-week birthday. The 33-year-old uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her tiny daughter laying in her arms and seemingly smiling for the camera, with new mum Rachel looking elated as she cradles her first-born. "Happy Chanukah everyone," she captioned the photograph, making reference to the Jewish festival – also known as the Festival of Lights. The image proved a big hit with fans, racking up almost 30,000 likes. "Such a cute baby! You look fabulous xx," one follower wrote, while another added: "Such a lovely photo… she is a mini Pasha I reckon xx."

Rachel Riley has shared a brand new photo of baby Maven

Countdown star Rachel welcomed her first child with Strictly husband Pasha Kovalev on 15 December, after dramatically giving birth on the bathroom floor. She later took to Instagram to share the first images of her daughter, and revealed the meaning behind her names – Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, the latter being the female version of Pasha’s surname. "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!" Rachel wrote alongside a photo showing her and Pasha with their baby girl. "Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

"After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn't have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She's absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Rachel and Pasha announced the news they were expecting a child in May. The TV presenter shared a sweet picture of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity'. In the caption, she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Baby Mave is Rachel and Pasha's first baby together

It's been an exciting year for Rachel and Pasha; shortly after announcing their pregnancy, the lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas where they married in secret. They shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!" The two stars met when they were partnered in the 2013 series of the BBC contest. They started dating in 2014, after Rachel split from husband Jamie Gilbert the previous year.