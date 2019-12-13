Rachel Riley has hinted that she is past her due date after attempting to induce her own labour. The Countdown star is expecting her first child with husband Pasha Kovalev this month, but it appears the little one hasn't arrived on schedule. Rachel shared a photo of some spicy chillies on her Twitter page earlier this week, admitting she is trying anything to hurry up the arrival of her baby. Spicy food is said to increase the production of the hormone prostaglandin, which can help encourage the body to go into labour. Unfortunately for Rachel, it didn't work. Captioning the snap, she said: "Chilli experiment failed."

Earlier this month, the former Strictly star looked just days away from giving birth. Sharing some beautiful new images on her Instagram page, Rachel showed off her sizeable bare baby bump and the mountain of gifts she has received to help prepare her for her first foray into motherhood.

Seizing the opportunity to thank people who had kindly gifted her everything she could possibly need to keep her little tot comfortable in its first few months, Rachel captioned the snaps: "Gratuitous belly shots with thank yous alert!!! December is our baby’s birthday month(!!!), whenever it decides to make an appearance, so taking this last opportunity to thank the generous companies who’ve gifted us such gorgeous bits and bobs for our little one! We’re very grateful and as with all the gifts we’ve received we’ve made donations to charity to pay it forward and say thank you."

Last month, Rachel opened up about her birthing plans exclusively to HELLO!, revealing that her pregnancy has been going well so far. She said: "I've been lucky as it's been plain sailing so far and I'm hoping that's a good indication for the birth and the baby." The TV star added: "I'm really enjoying being pregnant. People are so nice and every time someone gives you a seat on the Tube or helps you with your bag, it’s so nice. I’m hoping for a natural birth. We’ve got a doula and I’m going to try hypnobirthing."

