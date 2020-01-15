Alesha Dixon shares a rare family photo with partner and two daughters The Greatest Dancer judge posed in bed with her clan

Alesha Dixon has shared a very rare family photo with her fans on Instagram. The Greatest Dancer judge uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her in bed with partner Azuka Ononye and their two young daughters, Azura and Anaya. The picture sees Azura and baby Anaya tucked up under the duvet together with a laptop open in front of them, and six-year-old Azura beaming for the camera. Alesha’s partner Azuka, meanwhile, lies next to them, looking sleepy as he smiles for her selfie. "4 is the magic number!" Alesha, 41, captioned the family image.

A large number of the star's famous friends commented on the image, with Giovanna Fletcher writing, "Adorable!" and Kimberley Walsh sharing love heart eyes. Amanda Holden wrote, "Gorgeous" with a series of love hearts, while Patsy Palmer added: "Beautiful." Jo Elvin remarked, "Possibly the most beautiful family on Earth!" – which Katie Piper agreed with, writing: "It's true," under Jo's comment.

Alesha has been dating professional dancer Azuka since 2012, and they welcomed their eldest daughter Azura in 2013. Little Anaya was welcomed into the world in August last year. Taking to Instagram, the former Mis-Teeq singer shared the first photo of her second baby daughter in October 2019, revealing her beautiful name. Posting the sweet snapshot of the tiny new arrival sleeping soundly, swaddled in a white cellular blanket, Alesha revealed: "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19," the proud mum added: "7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet." Fans and famous friends, including Tamara Ecclestone, were quick to congratulate the star. Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, meanwhile, noted the similarities between little Anaya and her big sister, writing "Looks like Azura!"