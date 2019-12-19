Piers Morgan and his youngest child Elise had every reason to smile on Thursday. The Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram to share a snapshot taken from inside his car, showing father and daughter setting off on the last school run of the year. The selfie shows Piers behind the wheel, with Elise sat in the back seat, beaming for the camera. Elise, eight, is Piers' fourth child, and his first with wife Celia Walden, who he married in June 2010. "Last school run of 2019… I don't know who's happier!" 54-year-old Piers captioned the sweet snapshot.

Piers Morgan and daughter Elise posed for a photo on the last school run of 2019

The TV presenter is a father to four children in total; he also shares three sons with his first wife, Marion – Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19. Piers enjoys a close relationship with all of his children, and earlier this year shared a family photo showing him enjoying lunch by the ocean with Spencer and Elise, who can be seen sucking her thumb for the camera. "My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces,” he revealed. “Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch. Lovely spot for lunch though. @mobumalibyrestaurant #Malibu."

The GMB host pictured with all four of his children

Piers is now on his Christmas holidays from GMB. But before he left, he dropped a huge bombshell about his future on the show. Just one day after confirming he has signed a new two-year contract, he revealed he will be leaving the programme once it comes to an end. The 54-year-old told co-host Susanna Reid: "I've got two more years. Two more years of Stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset." Piers added later on the show: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."