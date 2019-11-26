Emma Willis has taken to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for her son, Ace. The Voice presenter posted a snapshot showing her middle child standing on a pebble beach and looking out to sea, his face hidden from view. "They broke the mould when they created my boy," she wrote. "8 beautiful years with the most gorgeous of souls… pure and true, and ALWAYS colourful… happy birthday SonShine…" Fearne Cotton was among those to comment on the post, writing: "Happy birthday Ace, you little legend." Tom Fletcher – another close family friend and former bandmate of Emma's husband Matt Willis – added: "He is one of a kind. Hope he had a great birthday! x."

Emma, 43, shares three children with musician husband Matt, 36. The couple, who married in July 2008, are the proud parents to Ace and his sisters, Isabelle, ten, and three-year-old Trixie. Emma and Matt tend to keep their young family out of the spotlight, but just last month Emma gave a rare interview about her approach to parenting, and revealed she has taken on the role of the strict parent, while Matt is like her fourth child.

Appearing on Dave Berry's podcast, Dave Berry's Dadpod, she explained: "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him. It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done', and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

