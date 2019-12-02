Aw, we love a Christmassy scene and some of our favourite celebrities are already feeling super festive with their families. We don't know about you, but the jolly season seems to have come really early this year with people putting their trees up on 1st December. Nothing wrong with that! Over on Instagram, the likes of Victoria Beckham, Billie Faiers and Fearne Cotton have shared some adorable pictures and video clips of their children getting in the Christmas mood. We’ve seen their excitement opening advent calendars, finding their daily 'Elf on the Shelf' and looking seriously cute next to perfectly decorated Christmas trees.

Victoria Beckham posted a clip of her daughter Harper finding her elf lying in a kitchen pan with none other than an Anna Wintour doll (excellent choice VB). "Mummy the elf has a girlfriend!" giggles Harper. "The elf fell in love overnight," replies Victoria. Then we see Harper opening her advent calendar door to reveal a little chocolate bear. Her fashion designer mum wrote: U fight all year for them to be healthy…. Then they eat chocolate for breakfast!" We feel your pain Victoria.

Over at Fearne Cotton's house, we fear the presenter might be driven crazy by her kids' Christmas musical toy which sings 'Rocking around the Christmas tree' and spins with flashing lights. Fearne wrote: "This might strangely ‘disappear’ today," and "Potentially my biggest Christmas regret." Her children, dressed in sweet red tartan pyjamas looked completely enthralled by the toy.

Meanwhile, at reality TV star Billie Faier's home, her son Arthur is the picture of cuteness dressed in his festive matching jumper and trousers as he inspects the Christmas tree decorations. Billie wrote: "Happy 1st December. My little Christmas boy." Billie already has some presents under the tree, and one has the number '4' written on it. We wonder if her children receive a gift each day of December or if there's an unwrapping order?

Photo credit: Instagram / Billie Faiers

Billie's daughter Nellie is one lucky girl too – the star shared a clip of Nellie opening a gifted box of LOL toys and an advent calendar. "Nelly is beside herself," wrote Billie. So sweet.