Lucky Holly Willoughby and family! The This Morning star enjoyed an evening at the theatre on Saturday watching the wonderful Mary Poppins production with her three children. The TV presenter took to her Instagram page to share two photographs of her night out – one of herself meeting the cast and another of her children standing on the stage at London's Prince Edward Theatre. We're so jealous! Holly wrote: "Just had a wonderful night watching @marypoppinsmusical ... totally magical and all left feeling super inspired by the incredible performances..: what a cast!"

In the first photo, we see a very happy Holly dressed in a chic black mac standing beside Mary Poppins herself played by Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp who plays Bert. In the other snap, we see a rare picture of Holly and husband Dan Baldwin's three children, but only from the back as the couple like to keep the identities of their children private. No doubt the trio loved the chance to stand on that stage.

There were plenty of comments from Holly's Instagram followers, and one from her famous friend Tamzin Outhwaite, who wrote: "Isn’t it brilliant?" One fan told Holly: "We were there last week, so magical for the kids."

There were also comments from Holly's fellow audience members who attended the same show, and we just love this message about the star's children, It read: "@hollywilloughby we were 2 rows behind you your kids were so well behaved you should be very proud of them- great performance loved it." Another said: "@hollywilloughby what a fabulous show, I did see you at the end. Hope you and your children enjoyed it."

It's been a lovely couple of days for Holly, who also shared a photo of her countryside dog walk on Friday. She wrote: "Today’s walk with Digby the dog following the yellow leaf’d road... and then a beautiful reminder from Mother Nature that life can thrive in the face of adversity... beautiful."

