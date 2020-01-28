Victoria Beckham appears to have raised daughter Harper far wiser than her years. The fashion designer revealed the sweet advice that the eight-year-old passed onto her – and it's so true! Sharing a drawing that her little girl had given her on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Harper advised: "Follow your heart but take your brain with you," which VB captioned: "Kisses from Harper x." The quote actually comes from Alfred Adler – who was an Austrian medical doctor, psychotherapist, and founder of the school of individual psychology – so the fact Harper knows it at such a young age is highly impressive.

Victoria seems to have a very intelligent child on her hands who clearly prospers at school. Over the weekend, the mum-of-four raved about Harper's latest achievement after she was given a special award from her school. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a snap of her daughter's 'Star Award' certificate, which she was awarded for "creating a thoughtful and intricate version of 'The Willow Pattern' design in art." Captioning the snap, proud mum VB wrote: "Well done Harper. Good job!" followed by several applause emojis.

Harper's wise advice to mum Victoria

Harper is no stranger to doing well in school, and she is often recognised for her efforts. In November, Victoria revealed that her little girl had been awarded the title of Vice Captain for her year. Proudly showing off Harper's new pin, which she displayed on her backpack next to an equally impressive first place swimming badge, the fashion designer wrote: "Well done Harper Seven!"

Harper appears to excel in school

And earlier this month, Harper proudly showed her mum the results of a science project she had been working on. In a clip shared on Victoria's Stories, Harper was heard explaining how it was made in the background of the footage. Victoria then asked her how long it had taken her to complete the project, to which she replied: "Five minutes," before bursting out laughing. Victoria also started laughing, and replied: "Five minutes? More like five days!"

