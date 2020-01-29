Congratulations are in order for former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella. The couple, who got engaged in France in November 2019, announced on Wednesday they are expecting their first baby! "[It was] a total surprise," WWE star Nikki told People. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it."

In a weird twist of fate, Nikki's identical twin sister Brie also announced that she is pregnant with her second child – and she and Nikki are due only a week and a half apart. Explaining how she discovered she was expecting, Nikki added: "I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet. And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'" Nikki added: "I didn’t tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

This will be Artem and Nikki's first child

MORE: Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev reveals he is engaged to Nikki Bella

So far, pregnancy hasn't been an easy ride for the Total Bellas star. "I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying,' she said. "I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day. Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mum soon. I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing! It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life."

Nikki and her twin sister Brie are both expecting

MORE: Watch the amazing moment Strictly stars were told about NTA win live on tour

Nikki, who was previously engaged to wrestler-actor John Cena before calling it quits for good in 2018, met Artem when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017. Their relationship later became romantic, despite the former wrestler insisting she never initially intended for things to heat up with Artem. Nikki explained to People magazine: "I never would have thought even when Artem and I were dancing... we had incredible chemistry, but I never once thought that he would one day be my boyfriend. We had such an amazing friendship and when we went on our first date, it was still kind of in that friend zone."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.