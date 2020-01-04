Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev reveals he is engaged to Nikki Bella The pair first met on Dancing with the Stars

Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev is engaged to Nikki Bella of Total Bellas fame! Nikki announced the news on Instagram, writing beneath a gorgeous photo of the pair kissing: "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Artem shared the same photo, adding: "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying yes."

The pair shared the incredible news on Instagram

Judging by the incredible snaps shared by the happy couple, the proposal took place in a beautiful ballroom covered in red roses. A string quartet could be seen in the background, making this one of the most romantic proposals we've seen in a long time.

The couple met on Dancing with the Stars

It seems that Nikki is already close to Artem's parents, and recently spoke about meeting them for the first time on her podcast, saying: "They are the sweetest people in the world... Overall, Artem's parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing."

The couple first met when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, and their relationship later became romantic, despite the former wrestler insisting she never initially intended for things to heat up with Artem. Nikki explained to People magazine: "I never would have thought even when Artem and I were dancing... we had incredible chemistry, but I never once thought that he would one day be my boyfriend. We had such an amazing friendship and when we went on our first date, it was still kind of in that friend zone."

Nikki was previously engaged to Hollywood star John Cena, however, the pair called it quits two years ago. Artem was previously in a relationship with actress Kara Tointon, who he met on Strictly.

