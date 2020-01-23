Aljaz Skorjanec has been getting in plenty of time with his adorable niece Zala while his wife Janette Manrara is busy touring the country with Strictly. And on Thursday, the pro dancer enjoyed a spot of retail therapy, picking up some cute baby items for the little tot. Sharing some clips on his Instagram Stories, Aljaz, his sister Lara and her husband spent some time admiring a tiny white table and set of matching chairs, which would look perfect in a child's playroom. The family clearly thought the same as it appears they opted to buy the furniture, with Aljaz later sharing a clip of the trio heading to the tills with their bundle.

Aljaz is a doting uncle to niece Zala

Last year, the 29-year-old opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, telling HELLO!: "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course. We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec shares beautiful throwback from wedding to Janette Manrara

Aljaz revealed he was in-and-out of Ikea in 30 minutes

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton supports girlfriend Stacey Dooley in the sweetest way

"I know! Twice, actually, because my cousin's daughter back in Miami, I just became her godmother as well. So [there's] lots of kids in our family these days!" added Janette. The Strictly favourite added: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment, that is the priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.