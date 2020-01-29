Rachel Riley has shared an adorable photo of daughter Maven in her first ever photoshoot, revealing there is a very special meaning behind the professional images. The Countdown star uploaded the gorgeous photo to her Instagram on Wednesday, which sees little Maven swaddled in a white blanket and matching hat, both of which are emblazoned with the word 'love'. Taken by photographer Emily Gray, Rachel revealed that the image was to support online retailers From Babies with Love, who make organic baby clothes and donate 100 per cent of their profits to help support abandoned children.

Captioning the image, Rachel wrote: "The babe’s had her first official shoot! And it was for a very worthy cause. From Babies with Love donate 100% of their profit to orphaned and abandoned children. When she’s older I’m going to teach her about creating positive change in the world, for now, I’m trying my best, for my own little one and for children everywhere. From Babies with Love’s beautiful, organic baby clothes are such a heartwarming way to contribute. www.frombabieswithlove.org."

Maven's first photoshoot (photo by Emily Gray Photography)

The maths whizz and her husband Pasha Kovalev welcomed their first child Maven Aria in mid-December. Maven arrived a couple of weeks after her due date, with Rachel announcing on Instagram: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

Rachel shares Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev

"After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn't have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She's absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love #newborn #babygirl #maven #baby."

