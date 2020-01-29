Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had quite the night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday, after scooping their tenth consecutive gong for Live Magazine Show for their roles on This Morning. While the popular duo were sat with their This Morning family and their loved ones, including Holly's husband Dan Baldwin, at the beginning of the ceremony, some eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that the pair changed seats later on.

Because Holly and Phil were also nominated for Dancing on Ice, which they co-host on Sunday nights, in the Talent Show category, when it came to presenting that award, the pair had moved to be with their Dancing on Ice co-stars. Phil was spotted sitting by the aisle while Holly was seated next to judge Ashley Banjo when the last award of the night was announced, which was coincidentally won by Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair sat with their This Morning family at the start of the ceremony

Despite losing out on the award, Holly and Phil didn't go home empty-handed. Walking up on stage to collect their NTA for Live Magazine Show, which was presented to them by Richard and Judy, an overwhelmed Holly said: "Oh my goodness me, thank you, thank you so much! To be given this award by Richard and Judy as well is just so special."

She continued: "We love making this show, if you've tuned in because you want somebody to keep you company, because something's interested you and you've learnt something, if you've tuned in because you've had a giggle along with us, it's made our job worthwhile. This is a special one because this is ten years which is ridiculous!" Turning to her close friend Phil, she added: "Ten years by the side of this silver-haired man with a heart of gold. I tell you I couldn't wish for more. Thank you so much, thank you!"

Holly and Phil then moved to be with their Dancing on Ice co-stars

Phil also took the mic as he praised their "amazing team", calling them "the best team on the telly", before adding to Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "Your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much, you should say something too I think."

Taking centre stage, Ruth continued to thank their fans and viewers as she said: "Thank you so much, ten years wow, what an achievement. It's an absolute honour for us to go on that show every single day and we love it because we know you love it – the people who vote for us. Ten years in a row is an absolute amazing achievement for everyone here."

