Julie Neville opens up about family life as she unveils her new Spanish cookery book The doting mum shares two children with her husband Phil Neville

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview, Julie Neville has invited HELLO! into the stunning home she shares with her football legend husband Phil and tells us how, as well as inspiring a generation of young female footballers, the Lioness manager is a winning role model for their children – Harvey, 17, and Isabella, 15.

"Phil is very determined. As a family we all give everything a hundred and ten per cent," says Julie, who has been married to the former Manchester United player for 20 years. "Phil is the biggest champion for women in life in general. He's adamant about achieving equality for everybody and that’s been enhanced by his time with the Lionesses."

Julie Neville has invited HELLO! inside her home

Of their life as parents, Julie tells HELLO!: "I look at our two children and I think: 'If I've achieved anything in my life, it's those two human beings,' who we're incredibly proud of. They are wonderful children."

Harvey is following in the footsteps of his father – and those of his uncle Gary – by playing for Manchester United's under-18s team. "He lives to play football and it's nice for him to share his dad's passion," she says.

Of Isabella, who has cerebral palsy and has had to overcome many hurdles, Julie tells HELLO!: "She humbles us all every single day. She doesn't look at herself as disabled and she doesn’t want any special treatment."

The doting mum shares two children with her husband Phil

Julie, whose family home in leafy Cheshire boasts a cavernous games room, a luxurious cinema hideaway, and an indoor pool worthy of any five-star hotel, was inspired to write her new cookbook, Authentic Spanish Cooking, when the family spent three years living in Valencia, Spain. "I've always found cooking therapeutic," says Julie. "It was an unbelievable experience and for the book to come out of it was a bonus."

Authentic Spanish Cooking, published by White Owl Books, is out on 28 February and available to pre-order now. Available in bookstores and at www.whiteowlbooks.co.uk

