Cheryl has given fans a rare insight into how she is bringing up son Bear. The former Girls Aloud singer revealed that despite being a busy working mum, the one rule she has is that she will no longer take the two-year-old to work with her. "I think what I find hard...I have taken him to the odd thing, but I can't focus," she admitted. She also confessed that one of the main reasons for leaving Bear at home is because she finds it too "hard" to concentrate on juggling being a mother and putting her all into her duties on The Greatest Dancer. She added to The Sun's TV mag: "I'm trying to be mother and then trying to be the best Dance Captain, and it's just impossible to be either. You're half watching him and half doing your job, and I don't like that feeling. His best seat is on the sofa."

Cheryl, who shares Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, might have no choice one day but to go to work with her son after she revealed that he is turning into quite the performer. She told the publication: "Bear is an amazing little dancer. He's a proper little performer, he loves a round of applause. Can Bear sing? He has a go. I got him a karaoke machine for Christmas. He likes Let It Go and Twinkle Twinkle - and Yummy is his new favourite."

The singer's admission comes after she admitted that she feared Bear would be swapped for another baby at the hospital following his birth. "When I had him, first of all I wouldn’t let the doctors take him out of the room. I read this story about two girls being swapped at birth and it was playing on my mind. I was so irrational. I didn’t want anyone to take him," she said on RuPaul and Michelle Visage's What's The Tea podcast in November.

