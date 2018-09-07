Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams announce pregnancy news - full exclusive story The couple shared their excitement with HELLO! in March

In a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in March, Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams announced they were thrilled to be expecting their first baby. The couple, who welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday 5 September, found out they were expecting at Christmas 2017. "We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like, 'Wow'. Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s such exciting news," says TV presenter, DJ and model Vogue, who was four months pregnant.

"I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try," says Spencer, who was already two months into designing Vogue’s spectacular engagement ring, understood to be worth £120,000, when they found out they were expecting. "We’d talked about getting engaged in January or February and thought maybe we’d get pregnant the following summer, so I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed."

Vogue suffered from morning sickness for her first trimester, but said: "I’ve got my energy back now though, and I’m feeling brilliant," she tells us. "It’s quite joyous to be in this stage now. I can see it in my tummy. I’ve always tried to keep a toned stomach; well, that’s gone! I want to have the full bump now already because I sort of look like I just had a big meal last night."

Luckily, Spencer was on hand to support Vogue through her sickness. "I thought she was very brave the entire way through. I was doing anything she wanted me to, really. I can imagine the sickness is horrible and for Vogue in particular, who’s a very active woman, it must have been doubly irritating to not be able to do the things she wanted to do," he said. "So I was on hand for little trips to the supermarket, evenings in. I was always there for her. And she’s my best mate, so the majority of the time I would rather be with her anyway. So, all in all, I know I sound like a soppy mess, but it’s ideal for me."

The couple fell in love while filming the reality TV show The Jump in 2017 and got engaged a year later, following a performance of The Lion King in London's West End. Speaking about his proposal, Spencer said he didn't feel nervous about getting down on one knee. "I tell Vogue she’s my best pal and that I love her with all my heart every day, anyway, so I wanted to mix my speech up a bit. Then again, I didn’t want to go too off-piste because it then becomes all uffy and sugary, which I’m not," he explained. "So I had a little whisky at the interval and I remember thinking, 'Right, this is going to happen soon.'"

He added: "The Lion King is one of my favourite stories ever. It was a wonderful evening and I just let it flow. I'd arranged for it to be just the two of us on stage where the magic had happened previously – Simba had just reclaimed Pride Rock, and now here I was, proposing. And she did me a favour and said yes right away."

It's shaping up to be a big year for the couple; their baby is due only weeks after Spencer's 30th birthday. So is it a case of new decade, new chapter? "Well, the chapter has already begun. I have an array of beautiful godchildren and nephews and nieces, and children are my real thing, my real love, and I can’t wait to have my own. I’ve always thought I’d like to have my first kid when I’m 30. And the baby will arrive a couple of weeks after my birthday. Our due date is 1 September – an exceptional date for the school year."

Spencer also opened up about his instant bond with Vogue when they met on The Jump. "Look, on the first day of The Jump we shared a ski lift together. We got to the top and Vogue skied off and I said, jokingly at the time: 'I’m going to marry that girl.' Turns out, I am," he said.

"She makes me the best person I can be, but without asking anything of me. I naturally am just a better bloke with her and I have a huge amount of respect for her. And we’ve developed more than what a relationship to me is. She’s my best pal, I look up to her and I want to please her on a daily basis," he continued. "It’s very different to anything I’ve had before. We’re just completely equal and although we’re very competitive, everything is very playful. It’s a very straightforward, unargumentative, simple life, which is what I’ve always wanted."

Spencer added: "We simply couldn’t be happier. I think we’ll make great parents. We just can’t wait to give all our love to this child."

