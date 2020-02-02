Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson shared a new video of her partner Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia on Sunday – and it was adorable! The actress filmed the father and daughter in a sweet family moment, with Mia bouncing on her dad's knee as the two of them Skyped with Gorka's parents in Spain. Although Mia, who was born in July, is still too young to talk, the couple plan to raise the tiny tot to be bilingual and her grandparents could be heard speaking Spanish in the video.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed baby Mia in July 2019

Mia appeared very excited by the whole business, tapping her hands on the worktop in front of her as she stared in fascination at the screen. Gorka held onto his daughter and grinned. Gemma shared two short clips from the sweet behind-the-scenes moment. The first one was captioned: "Hola! Morning chat with Nana & Grandpa in Spain," followed by Spanish flag and heart emojis. On the second one, she wrote: "To Mia they will be called Abuelo and Abuela. Our little bilingual baby!"

The seven-month-old is being brought up with English and Spanish

Gemma is from Greater Manchester while pro dancer Gorka originally hails from Bilbao. The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, although they weren't dancing partners at that time. They announced that Gemma was pregnant in February last year, welcomed little Mia on 4 July and then cemented their relationship by performing together in public for the first time as part of Strictly's 2019 Christmas special.

The couple takes their parenting duties seriously, as they proved earlier this week, when Gorka headed to London to represent Strictly at the National Television Awards, where the show won Best Talent Show for the fifth year in a row. Gemma couldn't join him, however, as she had to look after baby Mia. Gorka posted a video to his Instagram Stories that showed his partner eating porridge from a saucepan before he set off. Gemma said: "I'm working today and then I've got to do the radio and then I've got our child all night while you're at the NTAs partying." After a minute of awkward silence, Gorka responded: "Love you," before giving his girlfriend a kiss on the lips.

