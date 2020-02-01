Helen Glover shares adorable photos of son Logan with his two-week-old twin siblings

Helen Glover is killing us with photos of her children right now. Not only did the Olympic rower treat fans to the first glimpse of her two-week-old twins' faces earlier this week, but now she's gone and topped it by sharing the first snaps of them with their big brother Logan, 18 months, honestly, it's too cute! Posting on Instagram on Saturday, Helen shared three photos of her children, two of which sees Logan laying on the floor beside the twins with his feet up in the air, and the other sees him affectionately staring at his siblings while holding one of their hands. Aww! Captioning the snap, Helen wrote: "#TheGang of #BackshallBabies. Logie taking his big brother role very seriously @backshall.steve."

Helen and Steve's son Logan bonds with his new siblings

Helen and her husband, wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall, revealed the exciting news of their new arrivals exclusively to HELLO! Online last month. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey." Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins' tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

The twins are still nameless

Despite the twins' arrival being a couple of weeks ago, Helen admitted earlier this week that she and Steve are still undecided about what to call the little tots. When she shared the gorgeous snap of their faces, she admitted: "2 weeks in the world! Almost there on names, they are just so cute and fitting into our family perfectly."

The happy news that they were expecting was first revealed at the Animal Hero Awards at the end of September when the couple handed out the awards. While presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award to a dog called Barrie, the two-time Olympic champion was clearly emotional as she said: "I'm definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this." She later tweeted: "An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!"

