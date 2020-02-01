Congratulations to Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang! The couple shared the happy news on Saturday that they are expecting their first child later this year. Announcing news of the pregnancy on Instagram, Dermot shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon." Captioning the image, he wrote: "We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary..." Holly Willoughby was among the first to congratulate the couple, commenting: "This is just such wonderful news... love you both." Ruth Langsford added: "How wonderful! Congrats both." And Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Aaaaaaaaaah!!!!! Huge congratulations flying your way!!! Xxxx."

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang are expecting their first child!

In 2015, Dermot admitted that he "definitely" wanted children, but he wasn't sure then was the right time for him and Dee. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine. "It's not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now'. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen." Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee for 18 years, and they have been married since 2012. The couple wed at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle.

Dermot and Dee have been married since 2012

Last year, the TV star opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that’s my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

He added: "It's about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life." Dermot also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it’s going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

