Gemma Atkinson is now officially a working mum after returning to her day job following the birth of her daughter Mia last July. The actress ended her maternity leave on Monday to return to national radio station Hits Radio, where she has taken on the new drive time slot after giving up her morning show following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez. The former Strictly star shared two snaps on Instagram alongside her colleague Wes Butters, one showing them 'Instagram happy' to be back at work, and the other showing the "reality" of how they really feel about it – pretty miserable! Captioning the images, the mum-of-one wrote: "First day back at work Instagram VS reality. I’m officially back on @hitsradiouk on our new drive time show! Myself and @wesbutters will be getting you home from work weekdays 4pm to 7pm!"

While Gemma may have not been thrilled to be away from her daughter, her fans and listeners were certainly happy to have her back on the airwaves. One commented on the entertaining photos: "That's so funny. Brilliant first show back. So nice to have Gemma back too." Another said: "Welcome back!! We’ve missed you (but obviously far more important you be with Mia!) At least the M60 won’t seem quite so tedious." And a third added: "Great to have you back, missed your sense of humour.... morning drive to work isn’t the same but at least it’s a good drive home."

Gemma showed the 'Instagram' side of returning to work

Gemma announced in May that she would be stepping down from her role on the Hits Radio Breakfast show because she will be in "no fit state" to handle the early mornings once she becomes a mother. Breaking the news on social media, the radio presenter shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a pair of headphones at work, which she captioned: "It's almost time for me to finish work for my maternity leave and take on my new role as being a mum! I'll be hanging up my headphones on Friday 7th June, but not for too long as I'll be returning to @hitsradiouk on a brand new drivetime show with the wonderful @wesbutters.

Gemma shared the 'reality' of her returning to work

"I figured being woken up by a baby throughout the night will leave me in no fit state to wake you guys up at breakfast. So instead, I’ll be getting you all home from work weekdays with Wes 4pm - 7pm. Very much looking forward to our new show with lots of fun stuff to chat to you all about! In the meantime, it’s mum time. (Wish me luck on nappy duty and sleepless nights)." Gemma was replaced by Fleur East.

