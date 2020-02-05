Rachel Riley enjoyed a sweet night in with daughter Mave on Monday, and the new mum revealed that newborn was watching mum nail presenting duties on Countdown! Sharing a snap of her daughter held up in front of the TV watching an old episode of Countdown – in which Rachel is heavily pregnant – the television host added the caption: "Sorry, no brother or sister yet… This was before you escaped, Mave."

Needless to say, the 34-year-old's fans were delighted with the sweet moment, and replied to Rachel's photo to say as much. One wrote: "Mave is getting introduced to mum and dad's amazing world," while another added: "This is so cute, Maven watching you on TV."

Rachel shared the photo on Twitter

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev announced Maven's birth in December, sharing a series of sweet images of their baby on Twitter. "Two weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4," she captioned the images.

However, little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise for the couple. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Rachel and Pasha announced that they were expecting a child in May. Rachel shared a sweet picture of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity'. In the caption, she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

