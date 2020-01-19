Rachel Riley shares rare photo of Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev with baby Maven for special reason The star shares her daughter with former Strictly pro Pasha

Countdown's Rachel Riley shared the most adorable tribute to her husband Pasha Kovalev on Instagram on Sunday. The star posted a photo of the couple's newborn daughter Maven cuddled up to her dad, who gently cradled the tiny tot's head as his eyes sparkled with pride. Rachel captioned the beautiful picture: "Celebrating 40 years of this wonderful human today. We couldn’t love him more." She added emojis of a cake, hearts, and a baby.

Rachel gave birth to baby Maven in December

Her fans were quick to chime in with their well wishes, posting birthday messages for the former Strictly Come Dancing star. Many also couldn't resist commenting on how lovely the image Rachel had shared was, with one writing: "Omg this is the cutest." Others added: "Beautiful photo. Happy birthday Pasha," and: "So adorable x."

READ: Rachel Riley reveals how she celebrated her first birthday as a mum - see photo

Pasha's big day comes just eight days after Rachel celebrated her 34th birthday. The maths whiz shared another gorgeous photo of baby Maven in honour of the occasion, this time showing herself holding her baby and beaming. She captioned the photo: "Birthday cuddles with this packet of gorgeousness. Thanks for all the lovely messages today from everyone, it's been an especially lazy and lovely day!"

The TV star shared the gorgeous photo to Instagram on Sunday

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals her most recent struggle while breastfeeding new daughter Maven

The couple welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Rachel and Pasha eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby. In November, Rachel spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy and revealed how she and Pasha wanted to ensure their baby speaks Russian as well as English to honour both sides of the family.

The star said: "We've got baby books with farmyard animals described in Russian so Pasha is going to be on bedtime story duty, otherwise they won’t be able to speak to their grandma and uncle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.