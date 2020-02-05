Strictly's Motsi Mabuse shares how her daughter is following in her footsteps The Strictly Come Dancing judge is a devoted mum

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse shared a rare behind-the-scenes insight into her family life with fans on Instagram this week. The reality TV show judge reshared a snippet of parenting advice from the account Transforming Toddlerhood to her Stories, which read: "Having one of those days? Turn on music for a dance party! Dancing with your toddler can shift the energy in your home. The sillier the better!" The 38-year-old captioned the image: "We dance every morning and sing a lot!!! She knows the name of songs and artist… It's great!!"

Motsi was a popular addition to Strictly Come Dancing last year

Motsi, the older sister of Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, shares her one-year-old daughter with her second husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, who is also a dancer. The couple runs a dance school in Germany, where Motsi has lived for the last 20 years after growing up in South Africa. During the run of Strictly last autumn, in which she made her debut as a judge, Motsi travelled between her home and the UK every week, so that her daughter's life wouldn’t be disrupted.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabsuse shares emotional message about her goals for baby daughter

The dancer shared a glimpse into her family life on Instagram

Last month, the mum-of-one reflected on her time in her adopted country in a heartfelt Instagram post in honour of her two decades there. Motsi shared a gorgeous throwback photo showing herself taking part in a dancing competition when she first arrived in Germany. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "The last 20 years have taught me hard work pays off but more than that be genuine, be authentic, be fiercely passionate about what you believe in, vulnerability is not a weakness, there will be more defeats than wins but you learn to lose better (still learning)..."

READ: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares new video of husband as they work together

The dancer went on: "I believe in the power of the universe, the law of attraction this sounds so cliché but having good intentions makes a difference. Being a mum now my goal is to make sure our daughter knows that this is her home, she belongs here and she will have equal opportunities and never ever have someone make her feel she is not welcome!! Now boys and girls go get it!! It’s already yours."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.