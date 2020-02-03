When you think of a children's birthday party, colourful balloons, party bags, delicious cake and some form of party games all spring to mind. However, the way Kylie Jenner chose to celebrate her daughter Stormi's birthday was far more extravagant! The 22-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her little girl on her special day, sharing a series of cute photos of Stormi over the last two years, including one of Kylie holding her hand as a baby and one of her daughter dressed in an oversized pink sunhat. "And just like that she’s two [lightning bolt emojis] happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo," she wrote.

The celebrations didn't end there! Kylie continued by giving her 160 million followers a glimpse inside Stormi's second birthday party which included a huge personalised theme park called 'Stormi World.' And it even comes complete with a map so you can easily navigate your way around - wow!

From the giant inflatable head at the entrance leading guests to the rides through her open mouth to the cups emblazoned with the park's name, every detail of the event was dedicated to the little girl.

Similar to Disney World, there were real-life film characters wandering around, such as Elsa and Olaf from Frozen in the Disney-inspired room as well as some of the Trollz characters in the mushroom-covered room. Stormi is clearly a huge fan of Disney, as Kylie recently treated fans to a glimpse inside her young daughter's incredible bedroom. She shared a photo of Stormi's display cabinets, which were filled with books and an impressive collection of Disney Princess dolls.

While the theme park may have been created for the entertainment of the two-year-old, both her mother and her aunty Kendall also seemed to be enjoying herself. A video shows Kendall waving her arms in the air and screaming as she tests out one of the rides alongside Hailey Bieber, while Kylie took to the elephant ride with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. We can't say we blame them!

