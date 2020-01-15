Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares new video of husband as they work together The Strictly Come Dancing star's husband is also a professional dancer

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse posted a video to her Instagram stories which showed a rare glimpse of her life with husband Evgenij Voznyuk. Her spouse and fellow dancer could be seen demonstrating a series of moves for a class, appearing to be showing them how to dance ballet badly. He spoke in German as he moved and gesticulated, while Motsi filmed him and laughed at what he was saying. At the end of the short clip, Evgenij turned to the camera and laughed.

The 38-year-old was a popular addition to Strictly last year

It was a sweet moment for the couple, who had to spend a lot of time apart over the last few months due to Motsi's commitment to Strictly. She flew to and from Germany, where she has been based for the last 20 years, to London every week, to ensure that her young daughter's routine wouldn't be disrupted.

Before appearing on the BBC show, the star, who grew up in South Africa, was a judge on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly. In 2017, the same year they married, she and Evgenij opened a dance academy near their home in Frankfurt, Germany, called Motsi Mabuse Dance School, which holds classes in a range of styles including hip hop, ballet, afro beats and jazz.

Motsi shared the funny clip to her Instagram stories

On Monday, Motsi shared a previously unseen photo from the couple's wedding. The stunning outdoor shot showed the bride wearing a stunning lace gown with a tulle train, while her new husband looked dapper in a white suit and planted a kiss on his bride's cheek as they posed together with the sea visible in the background.

The post was in honour of a new competition at the dance school, which will see the pair raffle off a wedding package that includes an eight-week course to teach couples to dance, as well as three private lessons with Motsi and hair and makeup styling for the big day.

