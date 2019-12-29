Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares rare photo of daughter with her husband The Strictly Come Dancing star has taken her young family off on holiday over the Christmas period

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and daughter over the festive season, now that the BBC One dance show has come to an end. The mother-of-one has whisked her young family off on a cruise around Asia, and over the weekend she shared the sweetest photo on Instagram of her little girl clutching onto her dad's hand as they looked out at the water. "Daddy's girl, love and light," Motsi captioned the picture. Oti Mabuse's older sister has been sharing pictures of her family's travels over the past few days, including a sweet photo of the trio eating Christmas dinner at a restaurant, while her daughter was dressed up as a unicorn. "How many of you can honestly say they had Christmas dinner with a unicorn? How lucky are we?" the star wrote alongside the cute snapshot.

Motsi and her family have been joined on the cruise by her parents, niece and nephew. On Christmas Day, the star posted a picture on Instagram of the family looking out to sea while dressed up in their festive outfits, and she wrote in the caption: "2019 saw me tick off a few wishes on my bucket list, one of them travelling on a cruise in Asia with my parents, nephew and niece. It's happened and I am elated but – you can imagine!"

The star had been spending the weekends away from her young family while working on Strictly as she was commuting to London from Germany, where they live. The star opened up about her excitement for spending quality time with her family in an interview with HELLO! just ahead of Christmas Day. She said: "I'm going to be kinder to myself. I'm going to have some downtime, in terms of work and social media. I'm going to relax and be with my family and in February we start again on Let's Dance in Germany. We will be spending Christmas with my parents, my cousins and nieces and nephews."

Speaking about her daughter she added: "It is more magical with my daughter, and this is the first Christmas that she can properly take it in. She'll be able to play with her cousins and be more aware of what's going on." She also revealed that she enjoys nothing more than dancing with her husband – who is also a professional dancer. "We always dance together at home," she said. "My favourite part of Christmas is being together as a family."

